Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,295 Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,937,000 after buying an additional 56,323 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after buying an additional 173,900 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 63,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUP opened at $33.81 on Monday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 145.79%. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on TUP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

