Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Purchases 3,689 Shares of Medley Management Inc (MDLY) Stock

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 3,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $13,796.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medley Management alerts:

On Tuesday, December 31st, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 6,400 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $24,576.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 24,354 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $92,301.66.

On Thursday, December 27th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 24,354 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $92,301.66.

On Monday, December 31st, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 54,454 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $209,103.36.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $261,500.00.

On Friday, November 9th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 21,068 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $113,977.88.

On Friday, October 26th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 3 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $15.45.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 470 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,420.50.

On Friday, October 19th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc purchased 49,900 shares of Medley Management stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $259,480.00.

Medley Management stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Medley Management Inc has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Medley Management had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fondren Management LP purchased a new position in Medley Management during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Medley Management during the third quarter worth about $1,313,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Medley Management during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medley Management during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medley Management during the second quarter worth about $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/jacobs-asset-management-llc-purchases-3689-shares-of-medley-management-inc-mdly-stock.html.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.