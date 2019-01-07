Jackson Financial Management Acquires Shares of 182 Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,140.00 target price (down from $1,170.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,334.69.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,078.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $727.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Jackson Financial Management Acquires Shares of 182 Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/jackson-financial-management-acquires-shares-of-182-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.