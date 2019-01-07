J C Penney (JCP) Stock Price Up 16.4%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) rose 16.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 17,333,859 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,482,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

JCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.12.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,871,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,765,412 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $97,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,002 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,791,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 794,750 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,887,049 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 667,247 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of J C Penney by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 489,000 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

