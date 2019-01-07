IslaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $257,750.00 (ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. IslaCoin has a total market cap of $257,750.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IslaCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One IslaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006871 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IslaCoin Coin Profile

IslaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin . The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

