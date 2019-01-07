iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) Stake Decreased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 74,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $105.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,994. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.25 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1432 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

