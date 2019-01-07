iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 636.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.15. 280,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,063. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $89.01 and a 52 week high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

