iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,067,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 917,150 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.79.
The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3321 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.
