iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,067,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 917,150 shares.The stock last traded at $56.95 and had previously closed at $56.79.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.3321 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $862,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,815,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/ishares-global-healthcare-etf-ixj-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.