Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Receives $16.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.56. 1,299,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,650. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,088,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,852,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,324,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,518,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,872,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 286,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,641,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

