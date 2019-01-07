Investors Sell Shares of UnitedHealth Group (UNH) on Strength (UNH)

Investors sold shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) on strength during trading on Monday. $187.98 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $287.23 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $99.25 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, UnitedHealth Group had the 13th highest net out-flow for the day. UnitedHealth Group traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $240.08

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $230.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 163 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.83, for a total transaction of $44,797.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

