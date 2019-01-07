Investors Buy Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) on weakness during trading on Monday. $85.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.18 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Intercontinental Exchange had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Intercontinental Exchange traded down ($2.29) for the day and closed at $73.38

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, General Counsel Johnathan H. Short sold 6,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $454,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,013,602. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 464.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,712,000 after buying an additional 12,370,546 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,202,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,835,000 after buying an additional 666,185 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,537,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,832,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,695,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.2% in the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,093,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

