Investors Buy Apple (AAPL) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading on Monday. $2,179.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,773.22 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $406.03 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Apple had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $147.93

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Koch Industries Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $13,771,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 919,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $154,334,000 after acquiring an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 473,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

