Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ: OMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/7/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/27/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/21/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/28/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/8/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. 103,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.