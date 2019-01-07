Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ: OMAB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/7/2019 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/27/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/21/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/21/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/20/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/28/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/28/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.
- 11/8/2018 – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.48. 103,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $33.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.81.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.
