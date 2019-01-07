Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.68% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of EWSC stock opened at $49.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a $0.1571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

