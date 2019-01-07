International Paper (IP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hurricane Florence had a negative impact of $36 million on International Paper’s third-quarter results, which included $8 million in volume and $28 million in operations. Notably, three mills and three box plants were impacted. The company expects a $15 million impact in the fourth quarter, mostly in the Global Cellulose Fibers business. Distribution costs are trending upwards lately due to a very tight truck and rail availability as well as higher diesel fuel cost. This, along with elevated input costs (fiber, chemicals, energy, and freight) will suppress margins in the near term. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IP. Argus lowered their target price on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut International Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Paper from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

IP opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $66.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,253,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,091,000 after purchasing an additional 101,749 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in International Paper by 10.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after purchasing an additional 439,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in International Paper by 8.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,109,000 after purchasing an additional 284,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in International Paper by 28.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,793,000 after purchasing an additional 555,339 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

