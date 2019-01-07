Intel (INTC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.65 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morningstar set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an equal rating to a weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Macquarie set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.49.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $409,897.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,127.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 130,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 325,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,178,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,435,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,164,993,000 after buying an additional 745,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,360 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

