Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Lowered by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,242,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,797,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,339,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 5,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,745,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after buying an additional 1,308,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BNP Paribas set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.49.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $245,992.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,147.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $226,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,809 shares of company stock worth $1,033,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/intel-co-intc-stake-lowered-by-st-johns-investment-management-company-llc.html.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.