Insmed (INSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 6,125,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 2,372,999 shares.The stock last traded at $21.27 and had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Insmed and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Insmed from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Get Insmed alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steinar J. Engelsen bought 16,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $253,982.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 8,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $137,114.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 231,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,668.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,785 shares of company stock worth $871,726. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 164.6% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,851,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $13,129,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 31.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 254,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 91.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 241,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter worth $4,396,000.

WARNING: “Insmed (INSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/insmed-insm-sees-unusually-high-trading-volume.html.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.