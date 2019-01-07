Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT) Holdings Boosted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Insight Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.65. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 1.83%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and service solutions for small and medium sized firms, enterprises, governments, schools, and health care organizations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains its products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and provides infrastructure management solutions.

