Insider Selling: Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Sells $68,380.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.56 on Monday. Yelp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James cut Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yelp to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Yelp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Sells $68,380.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/insider-selling-yelp-inc-yelp-director-sells-68380-00-in-stock.html.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.