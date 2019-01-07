Insider Selling: Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) CAO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $213,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,686.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RSG opened at $72.81 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

