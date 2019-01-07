Insider Selling: Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) CEO Sells 56,569 Shares of Stock

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) CEO J Joel Quadracci sold 56,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,234,901.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

J Joel Quadracci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

On Thursday, November 28th, J Joel Quadracci sold 24,039 shares of Quad/Graphics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $525,973.32.

On Wednesday, November 20th, J Joel Quadracci sold 10,908 shares of Quad/Graphics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $237,467.16.

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $636.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Quad/Graphics had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Quad/Graphics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 48.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Quad/Graphics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Quad/Graphics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) CEO Sells 56,569 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/insider-selling-quad-graphics-inc-quad-ceo-sells-56569-shares-of-stock.html.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.