Insider Selling: Nike Inc (NKE) Chairman Sells $11,052,000.00 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NKE opened at $74.65 on Monday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Nike had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,869,000 after acquiring an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $6,000,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Nike during the second quarter worth $119,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 28.8% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Nike by 13.8% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 411,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,802,000 after acquiring an additional 49,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/insider-selling-nike-inc-nke-chairman-sells-11052000-00-in-stock.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.