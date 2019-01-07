Insider Selling: NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK) CFO Sells $78,250.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $78,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,414.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.17. NetSol Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 8.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 277,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

