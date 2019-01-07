Insider Selling: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Insider Sells $46,205.52 in Stock

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) insider David Shapiro sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $46,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,630,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $196,560.00.

On Monday, December 17th, David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $213,240.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, David Shapiro sold 2,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $192,640.00.

On Monday, October 15th, David Shapiro sold 3,425 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $352,603.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $102.35 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.47. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.54% and a negative net margin of 202.93%. The business had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.89) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,437,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,336,000 after purchasing an additional 661,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,735 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 591.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 198,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 169,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 190.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,629,000 after purchasing an additional 168,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 438,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR).

