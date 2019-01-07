Insider Buying: Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) Chairman Acquires $58,050.00 in Stock

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,191.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Phillip Goldstein acquired 5,003 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $58,084.83.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00.

On Thursday, December 27th, Phillip Goldstein acquired 6,000 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $12.28 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Special Opportunities Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 18th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

