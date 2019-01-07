Insider Buying: Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Acquires $105,528.00 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director David Sgro acquired 35,176 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hill International stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hill International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,582,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 355,256 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the third quarter valued at $518,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hill International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 129,447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the second quarter valued at $102,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

