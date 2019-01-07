Insider Buying: Hill International Inc (HIL) Director Acquires $105,528.00 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director David Sgro acquired 35,176 shares of Hill International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hill International stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Hill International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $4.40.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
