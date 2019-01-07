Insider Buying: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Insider Acquires 73,400 Shares of Stock

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) insider Barings Llc purchased 73,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $695,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barings BDC alerts:

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Barings Llc bought 48,461 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $446,325.81.

On Monday, December 31st, Barings Llc bought 73,400 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $662,802.00.

On Friday, December 28th, Barings Llc bought 78,100 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $709,929.00.

On Wednesday, December 26th, Barings Llc bought 63,700 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $570,752.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Barings Llc bought 48,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $430,110.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $613,284.00.

On Wednesday, December 19th, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $628,376.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Barings Llc bought 68,600 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $649,642.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Barings Llc bought 69,400 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $667,628.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Barings Llc bought 52,395 shares of Barings BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $518,710.50.

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. Barings BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $462.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 224.44 and a current ratio of 224.44.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $7,928,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $1,860,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/insider-buying-barings-bdc-inc-bbdc-insider-acquires-73400-shares-of-stock.html.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.