Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.84. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 232.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,845,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,834,000 after buying an additional 356,105 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 33,555 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 72,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,767,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after buying an additional 2,029,689 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

