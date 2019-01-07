Infinipay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.00 (IFP)

Infinipay (CURRENCY:IFP) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Infinipay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $13.77 and $7.50. Infinipay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $13.00 worth of Infinipay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Infinipay has traded up 1,089.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00001271 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000648 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Infinipay Coin Profile

IFP is a coin. Infinipay’s total supply is 1,629,086 coins. Infinipay’s official Twitter account is @infinipay . The official website for Infinipay is www.infinipay.co

Buying and Selling Infinipay

Infinipay can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinipay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinipay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinipay using one of the exchanges listed above.

