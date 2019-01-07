Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 200 Shares of 3M Co (MMM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in 3M were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in 3M by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 557,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $106,221,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $276,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.30.

MMM stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.98. 245,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,486,054. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $176.87 and a twelve month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

3M announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

