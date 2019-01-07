Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,044.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1,253.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $100.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Nike stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.64. 980,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $86.04.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. Nike’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 200,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $14,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,089,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,687,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,361,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

