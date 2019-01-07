Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 139,012,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,197,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,203,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,598,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,766,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,670,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

In related news, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,133,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

