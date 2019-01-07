Illumina (ILMN) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have $370.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Illumina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $337.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $302.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Illumina has a 52-week low of $207.51 and a 52-week high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.33, for a total value of $879,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.71, for a total transaction of $36,544.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,854.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,404 shares of company stock worth $20,904,081. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $112,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $145,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $155,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $157,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth $183,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

