iFresh (IFMK) & Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Head-To-Head Analysis

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) and Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get iFresh alerts:

This table compares iFresh and Ingles Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iFresh -5.09% -170.17% -13.40% Ingles Markets 2.38% 15.98% 5.09%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iFresh and Ingles Markets, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingles Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iFresh and Ingles Markets’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iFresh $126.88 million 0.14 -$790,000.00 ($0.06) -18.00 Ingles Markets $4.09 billion 0.14 $97.36 million $4.81 5.97

Ingles Markets has higher revenue and earnings than iFresh. iFresh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ingles Markets, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

iFresh has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingles Markets has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ingles Markets pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. iFresh does not pay a dividend. Ingles Markets pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of iFresh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Ingles Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 80.7% of iFresh shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Ingles Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ingles Markets beats iFresh on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iFresh

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. It operates nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses facilities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items. The company also provides home meal replacement items, delicatessens, bakeries, floral departments, and greeting cards, as well as organic, beverage, and health-related items. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 190 supermarkets under the Ingles name; and 10 supermarkets under the Sav-Mor name in western North Carolina, western South Carolina, northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, southwestern Virginia, and northeastern Alabama, as well as 108 pharmacies and 102 fuel stations. In addition, it is involved in the fluid dairy operation and shopping center rental businesses. Ingles Markets, Incorporated was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Black Mountain, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.