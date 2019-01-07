Identiv Inc (INVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Identiv alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Kremen bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $87,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 33.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 592,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 147,346 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Identiv by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Identiv by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Identiv by 20.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Identiv in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.12 on Monday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $55.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.