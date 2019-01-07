ICF International (ICFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ICF International could see escalation in costs because of its plans to make significant investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions. Also, it remains embroiled with various legal matters and proceedings including the one associated with, the Road Home contract. Considerable variations in revenues and profit are expected from time to time in accordance with ups and downs in the global economy. Despite such headwinds, the company’s international government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. Acquisitions has been an important growth catalyst. The company is also banking on opportunities emerging from the bipartisan budget agreement. Shares of ICF International has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price target on shares of ICF International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on shares of ICF International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. ICF International has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $82.25.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.19 million. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in ICF International by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in ICF International by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

