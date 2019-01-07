I/O Coin Market Capitalization Tops $2.93 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00004230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $4,247.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.02070605 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008431 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004642 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001636 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000330 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000053 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 17,176,414 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

