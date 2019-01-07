HTMLCOIN Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, C-Patex, Fatbtc and Trade Satoshi. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $5,268.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

