Hshare (HSR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.23 Million

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Hshare has a market cap of $98.46 million and $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hshare coin can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, ZB.COM and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010121 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000481 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00111683 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hshare Profile

Hshare uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. The official website for Hshare is h.cash . Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hshare Coin Trading

Hshare can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ACX, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Huobi, ZB.COM, TOPBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Kucoin, EXX, Bit-Z and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

