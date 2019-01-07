Horizonte Minerals (HZM) Trading 13.9% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) traded up 13.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.12 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03). 3,004,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 3,120,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.86 ($0.02).

In other news, insider Simon Retter acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

