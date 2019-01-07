Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 94,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 151,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.7% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,267,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.4% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $135.41. 129,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,036. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 target price on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-bought-by-chesley-taft-associates-llc.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.