Hologic (HOLX) Shares Gap Up to $39.15

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.27, but opened at $39.15. Hologic shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 2888968 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hologic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Hologic to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. Hologic’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $200,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $54,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,655 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 20.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Hologic by 3.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 62,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Hologic during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 103.0% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

