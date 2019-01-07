HeroNode (HER) Price Down 13.1% Over Last Week

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $515,847.00 and $90,822.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HeroNode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bilaxy and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeroNode alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025198 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.02194313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00155699 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00209978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024934 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024928 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 948,104,698 tokens. The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, IDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.