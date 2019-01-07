Heineken (HEINY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
