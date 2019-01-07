Heineken (HEINY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

