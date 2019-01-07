Head to Head Survey: Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) and The Competition

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ: SHIP) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Seanergy Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Seanergy Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seanergy Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime Competitors 452 1066 1162 25 2.28

Seanergy Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 51.43%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seanergy Maritime $74.83 million -$3.23 million -1.93 Seanergy Maritime Competitors $320.78 million -$32.25 million 1.08

Seanergy Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Seanergy Maritime. Seanergy Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seanergy Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seanergy Maritime -20.25% -34.05% -4.09% Seanergy Maritime Competitors -20.67% -1.95% -0.80%

Summary

Seanergy Maritime rivals beat Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of March 9, 2018, it owned a fleet of 11 dry bulk carriers consisting of 9 Capesizes and 2 Supramaxes with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,682,582 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 8.9 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

