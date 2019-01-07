Head-To-Head Survey: Emmis Communications (EMMS) versus iHeartMedia (IHRTQ)

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) and iHeartMedia (OTCMKTS:IHRTQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

Emmis Communications has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emmis Communications and iHeartMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emmis Communications 28.32% 41.04% 13.74% iHeartMedia 0.04% -0.02% 0.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Emmis Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Emmis Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of iHeartMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emmis Communications and iHeartMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emmis Communications $148.49 million 0.31 $82.12 million N/A N/A iHeartMedia $6.17 billion 0.01 -$393.89 million N/A N/A

Emmis Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iHeartMedia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Emmis Communications and iHeartMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emmis Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A iHeartMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Emmis Communications beats iHeartMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine. The company also develops and licenses TagStation, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, meta data, and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts; and develops NextRadio, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones. In addition, it provides Dial Report that offers radio advertising buyers and sellers big data analytics derived from radio station network, smartphone usage, location-based data, listening data, and demographic and behavioral attributes; and engages in dynamic pricing business. Emmis Communications Corporation was founded in 1981 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a diversified media and entertainment company. It operates through three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas Outdoor), and International Outdoor Advertising (International Outdoor). The iHM segment offers radio broadcasting, digital online and mobile platforms and products, program syndication, entertainment, traffic and weather data distribution, and music research services; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 100 syndicated radio programs serving approximately 6,000 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic and weather information through navigation systems, radio and television broadcast media, and wireless and Internet-based services; and curates, promotes, produces, and televises live music events for listeners and advertising partners. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 849 radio stations, which included 240 AM and 609 FM radio stations. The Americas Outdoor segment owns or operates display structures comprising printed and digital billboards, street furniture and transit displays, airport displays and wallscapes, and other spectaculars focusing on metropolitan areas. This segment owned or operated approximately 94,000 display structures. The International Outdoor segment owns or operates displays, such as street furniture, billboards, transit and retail displays, SmartBike programs, and other spectaculars in Asia and Europe. This segment owned and operated approximately 480,000 displays. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 14, 2018 iHeartMedia, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.