Head to Head Review: Veoneer (VNE) versus Sorl Auto Parts (SORL)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Veoneer alerts:

This table compares Veoneer and Sorl Auto Parts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer N/A N/A N/A Sorl Auto Parts 2.63% 11.20% 3.27%

This table compares Veoneer and Sorl Auto Parts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sorl Auto Parts $390.52 million 0.12 $24.32 million $1.26 1.94

Sorl Auto Parts has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veoneer and Sorl Auto Parts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 5 11 3 0 1.89 Sorl Auto Parts 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $43.13, suggesting a potential upside of 71.85%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Sorl Auto Parts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by institutional investors. 58.9% of Sorl Auto Parts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sorl Auto Parts beats Veoneer on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

About Sorl Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems. The company offers a range of products covering 65 categories and approximately 2000 specifications in automotive brake systems that are principally used in various types of commercial vehicles, such as trucks and buses. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. markets its products under the SORL brand through authorized distributors. The company exports its products to approximately 104 countries and regions. SORL Auto Parts, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rui'an, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.