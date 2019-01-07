Head-To-Head Review: Aethlon Medical (AEMD) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of BioNano Genomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aethlon Medical and BioNano Genomics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.18%. BioNano Genomics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.04%. Given BioNano Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aethlon Medical and BioNano Genomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 175.80 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -3.21 BioNano Genomics $9.50 million 5.30 -$23.36 million N/A N/A

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioNano Genomics.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and BioNano Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -102.74% -81.76% BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats Aethlon Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. BioNano Genomics, Inc. also provides Bionano prep kits and labeling kits that provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight, or HMW, DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions that includes a suite of hardware and software for experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. The company was formerly known as BioNanomatrix, Inc. and changed its name to BioNano Genomics, Inc. in October 2011. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

