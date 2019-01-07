Head to Head Contrast: NanoString Technologies (NSTG) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoString Technologies $114.90 million 4.97 -$43.56 million ($1.84) -10.08 Momenta Pharmaceuticals $138.88 million 7.79 -$88.09 million ($1.20) -9.16

NanoString Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momenta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.0% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NanoString Technologies and Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoString Technologies -58.11% -206.80% -50.85% Momenta Pharmaceuticals -158.21% -44.72% -34.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NanoString Technologies and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoString Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.81%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Momenta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Summary

Momenta Pharmaceuticals beats NanoString Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc., as well as the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE. Its biosimilars programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M834, a biosimilar of ORENCIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as other biosimilar candidates. The company's novel therapeutics programs include M254, a hyper-sialylated version of intravenous immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and multifocal motor neuropathy; M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; and M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer to block tissue damage mediated by immune complexes. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

